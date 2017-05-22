Iranians voted for moderation, Rouhani says
Tehran, Iran, May 22
By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov – Trend:
Iranians said “yes” to moderation, reason and wisdom at the latest presidential election, said Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected on May 19.
Rouhani hailed Iranians' massive turnout in his first presser after re-election, which was held in Tehran May 22, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.
“We will uproot terrorism and will bring stability to region in 4 coming years,” Rouhani said.
The message of Iran’s elections was national solidarity and international dialogue, he added.
Story still developing