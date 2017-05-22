Azerbaijan 1st in medal standings at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Azerbaijan took the lead in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 22.

Azerbaijani athletes won 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Turkey ranked second with 71 gold medals, 67 silver and 57 bronze medals. Iran ranked third with 39 gold, 26 silver and 33 bronze medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which took place May 12, started May 8 and wrapped up May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports - 18 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.