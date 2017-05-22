Rouhani vows to double non-oil export, eliminate extreme poverty

2017-05-22 17:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his new government plans to double non-oil exports by 2022.

“My administration will do its best to eliminate the extreme poverty,” Rouhani, who was re-elected on May 19, said during his first presser in Tehran May 22, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

Iran’s non-oil export (including gas condensate) was worth $43.93 billion during last fiscal year (ended March 20).

Rouhani said that if $240 billion is annually invested in the economy, including $20 billion of foreign funds that are to be attracted, creation of 950,000 new jobs per year is possible.

Iran needs a permanent 8-percent GDP growth to create one million new jobs annually.

Annually one million young people reach working age, but the country’s unemployment rate was very high during the last decade.

According to the World Bank, Iranian economy bounced back sharply in 2016 at an estimated 6.4 percent, compared to the previous year.

However, the unemployment rate returned to a three-year high of 12.7 percent (or 3.3 million unemployed) in the second quarter of 2016 despite the high growth rate in this period.