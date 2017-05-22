Iranians voted for moderation, Rouhani says (UPDATE)

Tehran, Iran, May 22By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov – Trend:Iranians said "yes" to moderation, reason and wisdom at the latest presidential election, said Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected on May 19.Rouhani hailed Iranians' massive turnout in his first presser after re-election, which was held in Tehran May 22, Trend's correspondent reported from the event."We will uproot terrorism and will bring stability to region in 4 coming years," Rouhani said.The message of Iran’s elections was national solidarity and international dialogue, he added.Touching upon the regional issues Rouhani said that no one can ignore Iran’s role in fight against terrorists in the region.Establishing stability in the Middle East is impossible without Iran’s help, Rouhani added.He said that people of Iraq and Syria have been the real fighters against terrorism.Elsewhere, responding to a question about meeting of Arab leaders with US President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Rouhani said that gathering in Saudi Arabia was just a show without political value.In fight against terrorism, giving money of a nation to a superpower doesn't solve the problem, Rouhani added.He also expressed support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, saying that the group is backed by Lebanese people.