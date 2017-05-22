Rouhani: nuke talks - only successful Iran-US engagement

Tehran, Iran, May 22

By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov – Trend:The nuclear talks were the only successful US engagement with the Islamic Republic, said Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected in Iran's presidential election on May 19.The US has used numerous measures against Iran in the past 40 years, all leading to failure, Rouhani said in his first presser after re-election, which was held in Tehran May 22, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.The United States has failed in all of its actions in the Middle East namely Afghanistan and Iraq, Rouhani said.They achieved a relative success in nuclear talks, where they “negotiated with respect” with the representatives of the Iranian people, Rouhani added.“We are still waiting for new US administration to be established in terms of positions, agenda and thoughts, so we can have a precise judgment,” Rouhani said while commenting about possible talks between Tehran and Washington under the Trump administration.

