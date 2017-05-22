Turkmenistan sums up results of May 21 elections

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan sums up the results of the Sunday elections to the country’s parliament instead of early retired members and to the local authorities in connection with changes in the administrative and territorial structure of regions.

Results of the voting will be made public soon, says a message from the country’s Central Election Commission.

According to the Commission, all polling stations were simultaneously opened on the territory of constituencies in time. Twenty-one of them were opened in Ashgabat, 40 – in Ahal, 11 – in Balkan, 59 – in Dashoguz, 31 – in Lebap and 93 – in Mary provinces.

In total, 175,521 voters were registered by constituencies to elect members of local authorities.

National observers monitored the voting process. According to the Commission, 91.02 percent of voters took part in the election of the Turkmen parliament’s members, and 90.91 percent of voters – in the election of members of local authorities.