SOCAR to drill 8 new wells at Darwin Bank field

2017-05-22 18:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will additionally produce about 14,600 tons of oil through drilling of eight new wells at the Darwin Bank offshore field, SOCAR said in a message posted on its website May 22.

In this regard, SOCAR carries out reconstruction of platform #740 at the field.

Each of the eight wells is expected to give five tons of oil per day.

SOCAR produced 2.46 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields in January-April 2017 as compared to 2.52 million tons in the same period of 2016.