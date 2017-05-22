Azer Turk Bank holds training for youth in Gabala (PHOTO)

Azer Turk Bank together with ASAN-service centers held training on various topics for young people in ASAN-service center in Gabala on May 22.

The training covered such topics as implementing marketing activities in banks, advertisement and public relations activities, preparation and holding PR campaigns and events, organizing of the customer-focused service in the service sector.

The main purpose of the training is education of youth in the regions of the country, and preparation of young specialists in banking field in long term focus.

Instructors of the training were representatives of Azer Turk Bank and ASAN-service in Gabala. The participants of the training were volunteers of ASAN-service in Gabala, graduates and students studying economical sciences and finances, young entrepreneurs. All participants received certificates and two most active participants won the opportunity to pass the internship in the sub-branch of Azer Turk bank in Gabala.