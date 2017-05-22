Uzbekistan creating committee for interethnic relations

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 22

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries is being created in Uzbekistan under a decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The committee is entrusted to represent the interests of national cultural centers and friendship societies in state authorities, coordinate their activities, and assist in preserving and developing distinctive traditions of nations and nationalities living in Uzbekistan.

The decree also defines the tasks regarding the further strengthening of friendly relations of Uzbekistan with other countries, establishing strong ties with the Uzbek compatriots living abroad and the organizations created by them.

At the moment, representatives of more than 130 nations and nationalities live in Uzbekistan. There are 138 national cultural centers and 34 friendship societies in the country.