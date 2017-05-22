TAP to support 8 projects in Italy’s Salento

2017-05-22 18:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22



By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will support eight projects in Italy’s Salento with 50,000 euros worth grants, the consortium said in a message on its Twitter page.

In accordance with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy, TAP AG aims to finance socio-environmental investment projects in three countries through which the pipeline will cross (Greece, Albania and Italy).

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn