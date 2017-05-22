Rouhani hails Azerbaijan as Iran's great neighbor

2017-05-22 18:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 22

By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy good relations and coordination, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected in Iran's presidential election on May 19.

Azerbaijan is a great neighbor of the Islamic Republic and the ties of the two countries witnessed a great development under Iran’s 11th government and President Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani said in his first presser after re-election in Tehran May 22, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

Story still developing