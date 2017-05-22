Attempts to violate internationally recognized borders inadmissible: Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Attempts to violate the internationally recognized borders of countries using force are inadmissible, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks at a meeting with a European Parliament delegation, led by David McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament’s committee on foreign affairs.

Mammadyarov noted the importance of a single approach to the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of states, as reflected in the Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy for the EU, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The FM then replied to various questions of the delegation members, including those concerning the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed confidence that the current visit of the delegation of the European Parliament will make an important contribution to the dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on the current level and prospects of cooperation.

The delegation of the European Parliament is holding meetings with Azerbaijani officials as part of the visit to the South Caucasus.