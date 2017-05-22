Baku 2017 – an interesting show: Korean tourist

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Vugar Imanov, Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku are an interesting show, Patrick Park, a tourist from South Korea, told Trend May 22.

“I see many foreigners here, which means that this event is of great importance,” he said.

Park noted that this is his first visit to Baku and the city is very beautiful.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which took place May 12, started May 8 and wrapped up May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.