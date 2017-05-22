Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games important for sports promotion

2017-05-22 20:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Holding the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku is of great importance in terms of sports promotion, Vusat Mammadov, a volunteer in the Games, told Trend.

“As the volunteers of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, we acquired great experience, new friends, enriched our knowledge of foreign languages,” he said, adding that sports is health and it is very important for young people to be engaged in sports.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and lasted until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.