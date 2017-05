Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan has achieved one more historic victory

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Azerbaijan has achieved one more historic victory, said Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chair of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Organising Committee.

She was addressing the Closing Ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games May 22.