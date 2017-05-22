Turkish military kills 4 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish fighter jets hit PKK terror targets in northern Iraq killing four terrorists, Turkish General Staff said Monday, Anadolu reported.

The military statement said the counter-terrorism air raid hit terror targets in the Qandil region, a mountainous area in northern Iraq used as a headquarters by the PKK terrorist organization.

The air force has been conducting regular airstrikes on PKK facilities in both northern Iraq and Turkey since July 2015, when the terror group resumed its decades-old armed campaign.

PKK, a designated terrorist organization to Turkey, EU and the U.S., have been engaged in decade-long insurgency in southern Turkey bordering Iraq.