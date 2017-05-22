Baku 2017 closing ceremony marks end of wonderful festival - ISSF Secretary General

2017-05-22 23:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

This evening closing ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games marks the end of wonderful sport and friendship festival here in Azerbaijan’s capital, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Nassar, Secretary General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation said at the closing ceremony of Games.

He noted that Baku has provided the perfect setting for the athletes coming from 54 countries to celebrate the Games in spirit of unity and understanding.

Faisal Abdulaziz Al Nassar stressed that these memorable Islamic Solidarity Games were made possible by the gracious hosts, under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, and through the commitment of Azerbaijan’s First Vice President and Chair of the Baku 2017 Organising Committee, Mehriban Aliyeva and all the team of AISGOC.

“On behalf of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, I would like to thank the people of Baku and Azerbaijan for their dedication and countless acts of generosity throughout,” he said. “I look forward to us all joining together again in four years’ time to celebrate the Games of Istanbul 2021.Thank you Baku. Thank you Azerbaijan,” he said.

The Official Closing Ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 22.

More than 3,000 athletes representing 54 countries competed for 269 sets of medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan took the lead in medal standings at the Games on May 22. Azerbaijani athletes won 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals. Turkey ranked second with 71 gold medals, 67 silver and 57 bronze medals. Iran ranked third with 39 gold, 26 silver and 33 bronze medals.