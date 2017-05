Deaths confirmed after Manchester Arena blast reports

2017-05-23 03:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Police have confirmed a "number of fatalities" following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena, BBC reported.

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bang" following an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, were blocked.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted to urge people to stay away from the area.