Deadly Manchester explosion treated as possible terrorist incident - police

2017-05-23 04:40 | www.trend.az | 1

The blast that shook the Manchester Arena following a performance by pop star Ariana Grande will be probed as a potential terror attack, UK police said late Monday night, Sputnik reported.

At least 20 people have been reported dead with hundreds more sustaining injuries.

Medical crews treated patients with injuries that are consistent with anti-personnel devices as nail bombs.