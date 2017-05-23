Explosion kills 19, wounds dozens more at Ariana Grande concert (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-05-23 04:58 | www.trend.az | 0

04:58 (GMT+4) The police have now released an updated statement that 19 casualties were suffered and 50 people are injured, Sputnik reported. UK media report that at a minimum, 20 people have died in Manchester.

03:55 (GMT+4) Law enforcement officials told NBC that the attack claimed the lives of at least 20 people going to see a concert. Many of the concert goers were young teenage girls outside their parents' watchful eyes for a few hours, and now some of those parents may never see their kids again, Sputnik reported.

Armed police and bomb squads arrived at a scene of chaos. Following Ariana Grande's performance, a huge blast went off. Manchester residents claimed to hear the bang a mile away from the arena.

"It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest," concert attendee Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters. "It was chaotic," she said.

Grande, the lead performer, is alright, according to her press team.

The venue held about 20,000 people for the event.

03:06 (GMT+4) Police have confirmed a "number of fatalities" following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena, BBC reported.

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bang" following an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, were blocked.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted to urge people to stay away from the area.