Nearly 200,000 civilians remain under Daesh control in Iraq’s Mosul - UN

2017-05-23

Approximately 200,000 civilians continue to live in harsh conditions under the control of Daesh terror group in parts of the city of Mosul in Iraq, Kubis said, Sputnik reported.

"Since military operations to retake Mosul began in mid-October [2016], 700,000 people have fled their homes," Kubis said. "An estimated 200,000 people are still in ISIL [Daesh] controlled parts of the city where they are reportedly suffering extreme shortages of food and water and are at risk of bombardment and being caught in the cross-fire."

Kubis also pointed out that approximately one fifth of the displaced individuals have been able to return to their homes.

The US-led coalition and Iraqi forces began the offensive to liberate Mosul from Daesh in October 2016 and freed the city’s eastern part in late January. The following month Iraqi forces continued the operation to liberate the western part of Mosul.