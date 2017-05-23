Sea transportation up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC transported 2,300 freight cars on its ships in April 2017, which is seven percent more than in April 2016, the company said in a message.

The freight cars carried 73,210 tons of dry and 370,500 tons of liquid cargo, according to the message.

During the reporting period, 2,189 vehicles were transported by sea, which is 67 percent more than in April 2016.

Also, 1,551 passengers were transported by sea transport in April 2017, which is 120 people more than in April 2016.