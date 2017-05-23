Turkmen head congratulates Iran’s Rouhani

2017-05-23 10:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to Hassan Rouhani on his re-election as Iran’s president, the Turkmen government said in a message May 23.

Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly bilateral relations, as well as mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran will continue to develop in the interests of the two countries’ peoples.

The Turkmen head wished Hassan Rouhani good health, as well as success in his activities aimed at the progress and prosperity of the fraternal Iranian people.