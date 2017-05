Azerbaijan checking if its citizens among Manchester blast victims

2017-05-23 10:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UK is checking whether Azerbaijani citizens are among victims and injured in the explosion that occurred at Manchester Arena in England, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend May 23.

Story still developing