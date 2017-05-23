Bakcell presents renewed website for its “Ulduzum” program

Bakcell, being the first mobile operator and leading mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the launch of a new website, dedicated to its Ulduzum program. The new website has a modern and creative design and is even more functional than it used to be. Users will enjoy easy search and navigation features of the new website.

Moreover, the renewed Ulduzum website provides for convenient search through the program partners as the site home page features mapping of discounts offered by the partners and is distributed by area, category, provided discount percentage and etc.

The renewed website also opens additional opportunities for the Ulduzum users. For instance, Bakcell subscribers visiting the site will be able to send free SMS. In addition to that, the “News” page has detailed information about different campaigns of Ulduzum. The site even contains a special map to ease subscribers’ search for addresses of the discount-providing partners. At the same time, the website contains detailed guideline on collection of free miles provided to Ulduzum program members by Turkish Airlines – a newly joined partner of Bakcell’s loyalty program.

In one click all interested companies can easily find an online application to join the list of Ulduzum partners.

All of our smartphone users, who are used to save their time and prefer convenience, can enter the renewed Ulduzum website to download the special Bakcell Ulduzum mobile app (available for iOS and Android devices).

Subscribers willing to be the first to receive all the news related to Ulduzum can use the site to get free subscribtion to all our updates.

Use the following link to enter the website: http://ulduzum.az.

It worth reminding that with more than 2.4 million subscribers and over 210 active partners, “Ulduzum” has proved itself to be one of the best customer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but in the eniter Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, by offering a wide range of discounts and services to the subscribers and promoting corporate loyalty among own customers and customers of the program’s partner companies.

Ulduzum does not charge any subscription fees and is open to every Bakcell subscriber.

