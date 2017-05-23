AZ EN RU TR

Azerbaijani currency rates for May 23 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for May 23 was set at 1.7023 manats and 1.9152 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

May 23, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7023

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9152

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.276

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.1052

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.9189

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5211

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4635

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1285

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1518

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0722

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2538

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2471

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2573

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.7014

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2186

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0263

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2116

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0128

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.196

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7506

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4748

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2623

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6089

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0055

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0251

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1128

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.3961

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0911

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0932

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0942

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2042

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0446

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.456

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0301

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2267

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4539

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.3547

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4775

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0565

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1931

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4871

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0646

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5314

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1947

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2142.9404

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

29.1604

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1598.4597

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1281.8319

