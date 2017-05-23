Azerbaijani currency rates for May 23 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for May 23 was set at 1.7023 manats and 1.9152 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.