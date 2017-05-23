Uzbek president meets heads of several states in Riyadh

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with heads of several states as part of the Arab-Islamic-American Summit held in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on May 21, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reports.

The forum was dedicated to issues of strengthening counteraction to extremism and terrorism, promotion of ideas of tolerance, strengthening of security, stability and cooperation.

The summit was attended by heads of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and US President Donald Trump, Secretaries General of the United Nations, the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

According to UzA agency, US President Donald Trump during his conversation with the Uzbek president praised the process of reforms in the country.

Mirziyoyev also met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and exchanged views with them on several issues related to the further expansion of cooperation.

Moreover, the Uzbek president met with President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Bandar Hajjar. Currently, as part of the cooperation strategy between Uzbekistan and the IDB, 21 projects worth $1.4 billion are being implemented.

During the meeting, the two sides spoke about the existence of great potential for further development of cooperation. Following the negotiations, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the IDB and Uzbekistan on creation of an international scientific-research center in Samarkand.