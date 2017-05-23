Azerbaijan checking if its citizens among Manchester blast victims (UPDATE)

2017-05-23 11:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 10:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the UK is checking whether Azerbaijani citizens are among victims and injured in the explosion that occurred at Manchester Arena in England, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend May 23.

An explosion rocked the indoor arena in the English city of Manchester on May 22 right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.

Authorities say the explosion is being treated as a terrorist attack.