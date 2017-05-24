Turkish foreign minister arrives in Rome

2017-05-24 00:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Rome on Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

Cavusoglu was welcomed by Murat Salim Esenli, Turkish ambassador to Rome, and Mehmet Pacaci, Turkish ambassador to the Vatican, alongside embassy officials at the Roma Ciampino Airport.

During his official visit, Cavusoglu is expected to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in the capital on Wednesday.

The Turkish minister is also scheduled to meet his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano at the Foreign Ministry, which will be followed by a joint news conference.

Later on Wednesday evening, Cavusoglu will join Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his delegation at a NATO summit to be held in the Belgium capital, Brussels.