Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US - spokesperson

2017-05-24

The U.S. did not activate a Russian-American mechanism of mutual alerting to cyberattacks since the start of the emergence of hacking charges against Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson told, TASS reported.

"We have a special mechanism of alerting each other to cyberattacks and if the U.S. has apprehensions about a cyber threat of some kind that’s coming out of Russia, then a mechanism of data exchange gets into action," she said.

"The same system applies to us, too, but the U.S. didn’t enact it virtually a single time," Zakharova said.