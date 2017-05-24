4 of 11 trapped miners recused after north China colliery flooding

Four of 11 trapped miners have been rescued following a coal mine flood late Monday night in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the rescue headquarters late Tuesday, Sinxua reported.

The four miners were lifted from the pit at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday and have been sent to the hospital.

Eleven miners were trapped when the flood occurred at 11:40 p.m. in a pit of Dongyu Coal Mine in Qingxu County in the city of Taiyuan, capital of the coal-rich province.

Rescuers are still searching for the other seven trapped miners. Fifteen pumps have been dispatched to help with the rescue. Rescuers have also drilled holes in flooded areas of the pit to drain water.

The coal mine is owned by the privately run Shanxi Meijin Energy Co,. Ltd.