Snam supporting TAP to ensure gas supply on schedule (exclusive)

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), and the Southern Gas Corridor at large, is a key project both for Italy and for Europe, a source in Italian Snam company, which is one of the shareholders of TAP, told Trend.

The Southern Gas Corridor represents the most concrete opportunity to further diversify gas sources and routes, as well as to strengthen security of supply in Europe, said the source.

The source pointed out that Snam is supporting TAP with its capacity, experience, qualifications etc. in permitting and project management services in Italy to ensure the delivery of Caspian gas according to the schedule.

The microtunnel area has been prepared with the temporary removal and safe transplantation of the olive trees, said the source, adding that TAP remains on schedule to transport Shah Deniz gas in 2020.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

