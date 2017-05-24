Head of Uzbek Central Bank dies

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 24

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Fayzulla Mullajanov, the long-standing chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, died May 23 at the age of 67, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

Mullajanov was one of the founders of the banking system of Uzbekistan, a prominent economist and an experienced leader.

He headed the Central Bank of Uzbekistan for almost 26 years, since the bank’s establishment in 1991.