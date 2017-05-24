AZ EN RU TR

Azerbaijani currency rates for May 24 (UPDATE)

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for May 24 was set at 1.7021 manats and 1.9029 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

May 24, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7021

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9029

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2671

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.1057

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.919

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5205

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4634

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1298

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.151

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.072

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2524

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2469

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2557

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.7081

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2185

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0262

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2084

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0128

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1953

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7439

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4735

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2573

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6114

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0055

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0251

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1126

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.3957

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0911

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0931

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0942

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.203

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0446

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4526

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0302

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.224

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4539

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.3547

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4757

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0564

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.193

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4863

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0647

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5218

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1905

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2131.2845

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

28.8882

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1603.4888

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1316.319

