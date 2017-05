Azerbaijani FM leaves for New York

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for a working visit to New York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said May 24.

Mammadyarov will take part in an event timed to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s establishing relations with the UN.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister will also hold a number of meetings with UN officials within the framework of the visit.