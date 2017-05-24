Baku Higher Oil School student talks happiest moment

2017-05-24 11:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Vahab Jebrayilov was born in Lahij village of Ismayilli district in 2000. In 2006-2017, he studied at a secondary school at Lahij and actively participated in quiz contests and social events. In 2015, Bahab won a bronze medal at the National academic competition in mathematics. As the results of the recent entrance exams to higher educational institutions for 2017/2018 academic year revealed, he earned the highest possible score (700 points). Vahab decided to study at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to be Process Automation Engineer.

– How did you manage to earn 700 points? Do you think someone needs to have a special talent? Or is it just a bit of luck?

– I believe that I earned 700 points because I studied really hard. Only thorough preparation can bring about such a great result. Besides, it is very important to be attentive and concentrate on every question in the examination sheet.

– How did the exams go? What impressions did they leave on you? What would you tell about the time before and after the exams?

– At the beginning, I was nervous like everyone, I think. But when I started answering examination questions, I gained confidence. In my view, this was a critical moment of the exams. When I compared my answers with those published by the State Examination Centre after the examinations, I realized that I managed to earn a high score.

– Why have you chosen the BHOS and this particular field of study? What goals have you set?

– Within a short period of time, Baku Higher Oil School managed to take a special place among other universities in Azerbaijan. I have chosen BHOS long before the exams. As for the profession of Process Automation Engineer, I have chosen it because I always was interested in computer technologies and robotic science. My goal is to become an excellent specialist, who is well known not only in Azerbaijan, but also in other countries.

– What is your biggest dream?

– I want to be one of the best engineers, who is recognized abroad. My biggest dream is to bring glory to Azerbaijan as to the country of science.

– How do you see yourself in a few years? What are your plans for future?

– In the future, I would like to work in one of the most prestigious international scientific centers, where I can honorably represent Azerbaijan. You know, I am sure I will achieve this goal.