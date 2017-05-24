Volume of US financial aid to Azerbaijan, Armenia revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The Trump administration released its budget recommendations for fiscal year 2018 to the US Congress with substantial budget cuts, the Massis Post online newspaper said.

Under the administration’s budget, aid to Armenia would be reduced by 67 percent, dropping from $20.4 million in fiscal year 2016 to $6.8 million proposed for fiscal year 2018, according to the newspaper.

Georgia and Ukraine are slated for a 58 percent decrease and a 70 percent decrease in aid, respectively, said the newspaper, noting that assistance to Azerbaijan is cut by 90 percent with a total of $1 million envisioned.

Earlier, the Foreign Policy magazine said that US authorities intend to reduce financial aid to developing countries. In particular, there was information about complete reduction of financial assistance to Azerbaijan.