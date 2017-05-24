Memorable moments of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku (PHOTO) (PART 2)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Memorable moments of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

More than 3,000 athletes representing 54 countries competed for 269 sets of medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan took the lead in medal standings at the Games on May 22. Azerbaijani athletes won 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals. Turkey ranked second with 71 gold medals, 67 silver and 57 bronze medals. Iran ranked third with 39 gold, 26 silver and 33 bronze medals.