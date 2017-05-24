1.8M manats refunded to customers of Baku Shopping Festival

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Customers at the first Baku Shopping Festival were refunded the VAT worth 1.8 million manats, Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev said May 24 in Baku at a press conference dedicated to the results of the festival.

“As many as 205 stores became participants of the first Baku Shopping Festival, and 172 of them took part in the VAT refund program,” the minister said. “As part of the Tax Free system, buyers received 23,242 invoices, the total turnover of which amounted to about 18.17 million manats.”

