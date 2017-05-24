AZ EN RU TR

Revenues revealed: Baku Shopping Festival pays off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

The revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget amounted to 5.6 million manats as a result of holding of the first Baku Shopping Festival, Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of the festival in Baku May 24.

He added that the revenues greatly exceeded the funds spent for holding the festival.

