Revenues revealed: Baku Shopping Festival pays off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

The revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget amounted to 5.6 million manats as a result of holding of the first Baku Shopping Festival, Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made remarks at a press conference dedicated to the results of the festival in Baku May 24.

He added that the revenues greatly exceeded the funds spent for holding the festival.

