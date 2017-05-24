Minister: Tehran-Baku ties to boom in Rouhani’s 2nd term (exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, May 24



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov– Trend:



Iran and Azerbaijan will witness a considerable progress in bilateral ties over the next four years, Iranian ICT Minsiter Mahmoud Vaezi told Trend.



“Considering President [Hassan] Rouhani’s approach, the trust built up between the two presidents and also friendly ties between Dr Rouhani and President Ilham Aliyev, I have no doubt that we will take many positive steps in President Rouhani’s second term,” Vaezi, who is the co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation told Trend.



He made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony held in the premises of Azerbaijan’s embassy to Tehran marking the nation’s Republic Day.



Ties between Iran and Azerbaijan will turn to strategic and exemplary ties in the next four years, he added.



The minister further congratulated President Ilham Aliyev, and Azerbaijan’s nation on the occasion of the Republic Day.



Iranians re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country’s president on May 19 election for a four-year term. Bilateral ties between the two countries significantly grew over the past four years.