Azerbaijan may change VAT refund rules at shopping festivals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

The rules for VAT refund within the framework of the next shopping festival in Azerbaijan may be changed, Azerbaijani Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference in Baku dedicated to the results of the 1st Baku Shopping Festival.

He said that the changes will mainly concern the period of VAT refund and the promotion of non-cash settlements.

