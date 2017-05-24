Israel, Azerbaijan mull strengthening regional co-op

2017-05-24 13:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav paid an official visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Israeli Embassy in Baku told Trend.

During the visit, the diplomat held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, and the sides discussed potential cooperation in agriculture, water management, health care, tourism and education spheres.

The ambassador also met agriculture and health care ministers, as well as vice president of Gemikaya Holding, one of the largest companies operating in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the sides discussed the possibilities of expanding and strengthening bilateral relations.

During the visit, Ambassador Dan Stav together with Health Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Niyazi Novruzov got acquainted with the Nakhchivan Central Hospital.

The ambassador also delivered speech to the students of Nakhchivan State University.