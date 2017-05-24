Georgia implements some 150 new renewable energy projects

2017-05-24 14:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Georgia is implementing 146 new renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of 5,358 MW, according to the updated document published by Georgian energy ministry May 24.

The total cost of the projects will reach $8.79 billion. Annual generation capacity of new projects is expected at 19,943 GWh.

About 50 projects out of the list are expected to be launched by the end of 2020.

As much as 47 projects with a total capacity of 1,659 MW are at licensing and construction stage. These projects worth $2.99 billion will annually produce 5,486 GWh.

The biggest projects of this group are Khudoni hydro power plant and Nenskra hydro power plant in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with an installed capacity of 702 MW and 280 MW, respectively, and Shuakhevi hydro power plant in Adjara region with an installed capacity of 178 MW.

Moreover, 21 renewable projects in Georgia are at feasibility study stage with construction liabilities. These projects worth $1.87 billion will have an installed capacity of 1,075 MW and annually produce 4,740 GWh.

Other projects with a total capacity of 2,624 MW are at the feasibility study stage. They will add 9,717 GWh annually.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova