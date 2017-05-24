Iran army kicks off massive drill

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iranian army has launched military drill dubbed "Beit al-Moqaddas 29" in central Esfahan Province on May 24, ISNA news agency reported.



The drill is being held on the occasion of the 35th liberation anniversary of southern city of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) on May 24, 1982.



Various units of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces including infantry, artillery, quick response, drones and helicopters are involved in the drills.



The army's elite forces namely "the 65 Nohed Airborne Brigade" as well as fighters of Army Air Forces also have taken part in the military exercise.



A number of army’s domestically produced weapons will be tested during the two-day drill. The military drill also comprises day, night and anti-terrorist operations.



Iran regularly conducts various drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.



The Islamic Republic’s military program has always been a point of concern for the world powers as they often show strong reaction against the country's missile tests, in particular.



But Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military might poses no threat to other countries, reiterating that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.