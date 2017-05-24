Azerbaijan, Iran, open gates to 4 more years together

Tehran, Iran, May 24

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran made a fresh show of determination to continue robust ties over four years of President Hassan Rouhani’s second administration.

During a ceremony held by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran May 24 to mark the Republic Day, Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov and Iran’s Minister of ICT Mahmoud Vaezi, who acts as the Iranian side’s head of a joint economic committee, voiced the two sides determination to act toward booming ties in the years ahead, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

Rouhani, who was elected for a second term on May 19, pushed the relations with Azerbaijan to an unprecedented point to become exemplary among the countries of the region.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Huseynov underlined that during the past four years, the presidents of the two countries have met eight times.

“Over the past four years about 50 documents of cooperation have been signed between the two countries and in 2016 their trade turnover increased by 75 percent,” the ambassador said.

Vaezi, on the other hand, also praised the past efforts to bring the two neighbors together.

“I have no doubt that we will take many positive steps in President Rouhani’s second term.”

The minister further congratulated President Ilham Aliyev, and Azerbaijan’s nation on the occasion of the Republic Day.

On May 21, President Rouhani in his first press conference after reelection hailed Azerbaijan as “a great neighbor,” adding the Iran-Azerbaijan relations are “strategic”.