Azerbaijan, Jordan planning to strengthen economic, trade ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Jordan plan to further strengthen economic and trade relations, Jordan’s Ambassador in Baku Nassar Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Habashneh told Trend May 24.

As of today, more than 30 agreements and protocols were signed between the two countries, however, a lot of time has passed since the signing of these documents, and therefore, today there is a need to review all these documents, said the diplomat.

He noted that during the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled for the second half of 2017, the parties will be able to review all agreements and determine which obstacles stand on the way of development of trade and economic ties.

A business forum with participation of both countries’ entrepreneurs and investors is planned to be held as part of the upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission, said the ambassador.

The two sides will be able to discuss the nearest and future prospects for cooperation, he added.

According to Al-Habashneh, during the meeting, the parties will also discuss the opportunities for creating joint enterprises, as well as the ways of strengthening relations between the state enterprises.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee, trade turnover between Jordan and Azerbaijan amounted to more than $3.62 million in the 1Q17.

