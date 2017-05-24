Turkey hopes Rouhani’s 2nd term would bring peace to region

Tehran, Iran, May 24



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov– Trend:



Turkey enjoys good ties with President Hassan Rouhani’s government, Turkish Ambassador to Iran, Riza Hakan Tekin told Trend.



“We [Turkey] have very good relations with Doctor Rouhani’s government, so we are happy to see that he got reelected,” the envoy told Trend’s correspondent in Tehran.



“What we hope is that doctor Rouhani’s second term will bring more peace, prosperity and atmosphere of cooperation to our region,” he added.



“Our region is going through a very difficult period so we hope that this election result will also have such an effect beyond Iran, on the region,” he concluded.



Iranians re-elected Hassan Rouhani as the country’s president on May 19 election for a four-year term.