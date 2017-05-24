Azerbaijan to provide countries with Azersky satellite imagery

2017-05-24 16:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has announced the Azersky User Group Project in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova, said Azercosmos in a message posted on its website.

The purpose of the Azersky User Group Project is to offer opportunities to access the utility of Azersky/SPOT6 Earth observation satellite imagery for applications and to provide a platform for the users to exchange their feedback about the uses and performances of Azersky/SPOT6. Azercosmos will provide Azersky/SPOT6 satellite imagery free of charge for the selected project(s) in accordance with participants’ requests by September 20, 2017. In return, selected participants will undertake to communicate the results of their project(s) to Azercosmos and all members of the Azersky User Group within six months after getting Azersky/SPOT6 satellite imagery, before March 20, 2018.

Scientific research institutes, universities, professors, students, as well as any legal entity engaged in scientific research and registered in these three countries are eligible to submit their projects.

Participants must submit their projects until July 20, 2017. Projects will be evaluated by Azercosmos based on the following criteria: creative use of Azersky/SPOT6 satellite imagery and possibility of implementation; scientific importance and innovativeness.

Additional information on the Azersky User Group Project can be obtained here.

In December 2014, Azercosmos OJSC took over the rights to operate and commercialize Azersky, high resolution (1.5m imagery products) optical Earth observation satellite, and entered into the commercial business of Earth observation services, including geo-information services.