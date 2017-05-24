Mogherini: Meeting with Western Balkan PMs aims to improve their future cooperation

2017-05-24 17:07 | www.trend.az | 1

The informal dinner later today with 'Prime Ministers and PM-designate of six Balkan countries', aims at advancing the cooperation between them and the Union, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a press conference on Wednesday, MIA reported.

PM-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is invited to represent Macedonia at the gathering.

'We have seen that the Western Balkan is vital for Europe in terms of security and prevention from radicalization. We have strong cooperation with them in the management of migrant inflow and of our borders. I often say that we are not speaking about the European prospect, as they (these countries) are already in Europe, but the point is their EU membership prospect,' Mogherini said.

Today's meeting, she said, will address the development in the region and how it should move forward. It will also review possibilities for the EU to advance the cooperation with the Western Balkan, contribute to advancing the good-neighborly relations in the region and consolidate the 'transforming power' of the EU membership prospect.

'We wish for a development of inclusive societies, good-governance and broad economies,' Mogherini said.

Today's event in Brussels will be also attended PMs of Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo and Bosna/Herzegovina.